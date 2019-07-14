B-EHS 50-YEAR REUNION: The Burlington-Edison High School Class of 1969 is planning a 50-year reunion in July. Organizers are looking for contact information for these classmates: Theresa Herdt, Sonja Spoelstra, Eileen Stevens, Sandy Brooling, Linda Adams LaCount, Charley Brown, Steve Carlson, Gail Evans Petty, Aleta Hardin Perkins, Patsy Jahnke Sanders, Dan Nelson, Patti Niles, Bev Smith Lewellen and Linda Spletter Erikson. Contact Karen Hilliard Woollen at 360-766-6519.
S-WHS CLASS OF 1949: The Sedro-Woolley High School class of 1949 will hold its 70th reunion at noon Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Greathouse residence, 18046 Webster Lane, Mount Vernon. Salmon and potluck. Information: Betty Davidson, 360-856-6143.
