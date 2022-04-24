Sabrina Stewart and Piyanshu Sharma have been named Mount Vernon High School Students of the Month for March by the Rotary Club of Mount Vernon, according to a news release.

Stewart is the daughter of Jeff Stewart and Stacy Stewart. She has a 4.0 grade-point average while participating in National Honor Society and girls’ varsity tennis.

Stewart enjoys listening to music and playing piano and has worked at Skagit Valley Hospital.

She plans to attend a four-year university, major in biology or human physiology, and apply for medical school.

Sharma is the son of Puja Khanna. He has a 3.77 GPA, participates in Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) and enjoys basketball, soccer and mountain biking.

He has worked at Dairy Queen, Starbucks and Taste of India, and his future plans include becoming a certified public accountant.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.