Stewart
Sharma
Sabrina Stewart and Piyanshu Sharma have been named Mount Vernon High School Students of the Month for March by the Rotary Club of Mount Vernon, according to a news release.
Stewart is the daughter of Jeff Stewart and Stacy Stewart. She has a 4.0 grade-point average while participating in National Honor Society and girls’ varsity tennis.
Stewart enjoys listening to music and playing piano and has worked at Skagit Valley Hospital.
She plans to attend a four-year university, major in biology or human physiology, and apply for medical school.
Sharma is the son of Puja Khanna. He has a 3.77 GPA, participates in Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) and enjoys basketball, soccer and mountain biking.
He has worked at Dairy Queen, Starbucks and Taste of India, and his future plans include becoming a certified public accountant.
