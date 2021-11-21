The Rotary Club of Sedro-Woolley has announced its October students of the month, according to a news release.
Nuralhuda (Nora) Albayati is the daughter of Ayam Kazem of Sedro-Woolley. She maintains a 3.2 grade-point average at Sedro-Woolley High School and is a member of the S-WHS Book Club and Earth Club.
Albayati is also a Northwest Career and Technical Academy student. She has finished her dental program and is a registered dental assistant.
Outside of school, Albayati enjoys working out at the gym, exploring new places in the Pacific Northwest, reading self-help books, hanging out with her family and friends, and learning how to cook.
She has held previous positions working with a family friend as a waiter and a cashier.
After graduation, Albayati plans to attend the University of Washington (Bothell) or University of Oregon. She plans to double major in psychology and biology. Her main career goal is to become a dentist or orthodontist.
Jacob Jepperson is the son of Ryan and Christina Jepperson of Sedro-Woolley. He maintains a 4.0 GPA at Sedro-Woolley High School.
He has been a member of the soccer team for four years, serving as captain for two seasons; a member of the tennis team for four years; and a member of the swim team for two years.
Jepperson has been a member of the National Honor Society for three years and a member of the Varsity in Volunteerism club for four years. He has department awards in Spanish, English, History, Science, Business, Auto and Finance. He has also participated in FFA for two years.
Outside of school, Jepperson enjoys traveling, mountain biking, camping, playing volleyball and meeting new people from different places in the world. Jepperson has held jobs with 4-H, R&A Construction and Gateway Automotive.
After graduation, Jepperson plans to attend a four-year university, majoring in biochemistry or world health and minoring in Spanish and Portuguese languages. His main career goal is to be a doctor specializing in anesthesia while traveling the world as a volunteer doctor focusing in South America.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.