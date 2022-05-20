SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Members of the Sedro-Woolley City Rollers biking team are pumping their pedals in the friendly Bike Everywhere Challenge.
The challenge runs through May which also is National Bike Month. It pits teams from throughout the state against each other in a race for fitness.
The bike team is associated with the city’s employee wellness program.
The challenge is not based solely on miles ridden. While teams earn one point per mile, 10 points are awarded for every day a rider takes part and points are given for encouraging someone else to ride.
Sedro-Woolley City Administrator Charlie Bush put the team together and said like many other communities, Sedro-Woolley is bike friendly.
“People can and do ride to work,” he said. “And they ride to do errands and for recreation.
“This has been a lot of fun and a good time.”
The Sedro-Woolley City Rollers include Bush, John Coleman (planning director), Debbie Burton (finance director), Bill Chambers (IT director), Nicole McGowan (assistant city planner), Wally Hoyt (engineering technician), JoAnn Lazaron (volunteer wellness coordinator), Serena Mynatt (finance deputy clerk) and Lisa Pearson (police records clerk).
“We have a pretty high-performing team right now,” Bush said. “They are doing really well.
“John Coleman is our ringer. He rides a lot ... But we are performing really, really good as a team.”
Burton got involved as a way to stay in shape.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “It gets me out riding.”
For Hoyt, the challenge provides the necessary motivation to exercise.
“I’d much rather be riding my Harley,” he said with a laugh. “But I ride my bike when we are camping. This is a good excuse to get outside and exercise.
“I usually ride in the morning, so this gives me a reason to ride again in the afternoon. It has been a great experience.”
The group rides Tuesdays at noon and Thursday evenings.
“I’ve found as I have gotten older, biking is an exercise that really agrees with my body,” Bush said. “I love to hike, but I use biking as a way to stay active and I tend to ride year-round and I do commute most of the time by bike.”
Bush said two city’s such as Sequim where he once worked have participated in the challenge in the past, so he reached out to Sequim as well as the cities of Port Angeles and Port Townsend and issued a challenge to compete.
They all accepted.
“We are clipping ahead of Sequim,” Bush said. “We are having a lot of fun with that. We are well ahead of Port Angeles and Port Townsend and I don’t think they are going to catch us. Sequim, well, they are still within striking distance.”
