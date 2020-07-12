The $2,500 P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year was presented to Megan Friend, a 2020 graduate of Sedro-Woolley High School, according to a news release.
The scholarship is based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. It was presented at a virtual awards ceremony on July 7.
Friend is the daughter of Chris and Leah Friend and was recommended for the scholarship by Chapter GB/WA of Mount Vernon.
Friend will attend Eastern Washington University, where she plans to study physical therapy beginning this fall.
Dean’s List
n Jayla Dunn of Burlington was named to the University of Alabama President’s List for spring 2020, according to a new release.
A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring term were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0.
n Halley Michelle Geist of Anacortes was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Geist, a sophomore advertising and public relations, and graphic design major, was named to the dean’s lists for the College of Journalism and Mass Communications and Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.
n Lydia Williamson of of Sedro-Woolley, a junior health studies major, is among more than 1,500 Harding University (Searcy, Ark.) students included on the Dean’s List for grades achieved during the Spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible, a student must carry 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
