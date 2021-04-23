The Skagit County Commissioners and will field questions from East county Residents at a virtual forum set for May 12.
According to a news release from the county, the meeting will focus on COVID-19, and the East County Resource Center and Library. However, the commissioners and county representatives will take questions on any topic.
The meeting will be viewable online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/271182277, or by phone at 571-317-3122, using access code 271-182-277.
