Members of the Mount Vernon Police Department run a leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run along the Riverside Drive Bridge on Wednesday. The run is one of three in the state that bring the Flame of Hope to the Special Olympics Spring Games in Tacoma.
Members of Skagit County law enforcement laced up their running shoes Wednesday for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, a statewide fundraiser for the 2022 Special Olympics Spring Games.
Over the course of three days, the Flame of Hope torch will be passed from law enforcement department to law enforcement department from Whatcom County to Pierce County, ending Friday at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma to kick off the state Special Olympics competition.
On Wednesday, the torch passed through Whatcom and Skagit counties.
Participating were members of Sedro-Woolley, Mount Vernon, Oak Harbor, Swinomish, Anacortes and Burlington police departments, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Skagit County Corrections.
Each participant pays an entry fee to take part and can raise additional funds through pledges.
The torch run serves both as a way for law enforcement to help the Special Olympics program, and as a way to create relationships with the community, said Janet Wilson of the Anacortes Police Department, the Skagit County torch run coordinator.
“If Special Olympics athletes end up needing law enforcement assistance, they already have that connection through (the torch run),” Wilson said.
Mount Vernon Police Chief Chris Cammock participated Wednesday in his eighth torch run. Alongside four other Mount Vernon officers, Cammock ran a five-mile distance through Mount Vernon’s streets Wednesday afternoon.
The event receives positive feedback, with waves and the honking of car horns as the officers pass by, Cammock said.
“I think the Special Olympics has done just a great job in promoting acceptance and inclusion of all people, especially those with intellectual disabilities,” he said. “There’s just a lot of positive things about (participating in the run), and this is just a way to draw public attention to something that’s really healthy for our communities.”
Though Mount Vernon police don’t have as active a fundraising component as some departments, they want to show their support for and raise awareness of the Special Olympics movement, Cammock said.
“In our profession we continuously promote inclusion, and that’s usually … to understand issues that are facing our community,” Cammock said. “A lot of the intentions and goals from what the Special Olympics is trying to accomplish (align) with a lot of our values.”
