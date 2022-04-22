Anita Ordoñez (center), founder of Champions of Diversity program), talks April 14 with scholarship recipients Livy Gates (left) and Yosadara Ponce.
MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley College held its 22nd annual Champions of Diversity awards ceremony April 14 at McIntyre Hall.
The program honors young multicultural leaders from Skagit, Island and San Juan counties with scholarships ranging from $3,00 to $10,000, according to a news release from the college.
Those honored are students at Skagit Valley College, Washington State University, Western Washington University, Central Washington University and Eastern Washington University.
According to the release, many of those honored are the first in their family to attend college.
Scholarship recipients included:
Skagit Valley College: Angel Perez, Christyann Langbata, Michael Plasencia, Dianey Ramirez-Aguilar, Livy Gates, Guadalupe “Lupita” Ruiz Yosadara Ponce, Oksana Davydiuk, Junel Caidic and Marymel Barrera.
Washington State University: Abisaid Merino, Itzel Barajas Jimenez Israel Reyna, Anthony Herrera, Kiya McGlothin, Jeuleyca Rodolfo, Stephanie Ocampo, Carlita Cardona-Arce and Ariely Aviles.
Western Washington University: Esmeralda Luna-Santos, Caitlin Broadgate-Thomas, Natally Celaya-Martinez, Gali Celaya-Martinez, Edwin Cholula-Ortiz, Yeshbet Rivera Conejo, Ingrid Rivera Conejo, Crystal Fernandez, Genesis Mathis and Selena Arellano-Gama.
Central Washington University: Juan Reyes, Dylan Solano Cruz, Yusuke Zakimi Veliz, Archer Otero and Betsy Villegas.
Eastern Washington University: Jennifer Solano, Johanna Gamboa and Jazmin Bermudez.
In addition, 47 10th and 11th grade students were awarded scholarships to the North Cascades Institute’s Youth Leadership Adventures program.
