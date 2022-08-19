goskagit

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival has selected Kerry Clavadetscher as its 2023 poster artist. 

Clavadetscher specializes in photorealistic painting. Her paintings depict wildlife, botanicals and landscapes from the Pacific Northwest, according to a news release from the Tulip Festival. 

