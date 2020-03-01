Legson Kayira, Vi Hilbert, Ernest Tutt, Gary Knutzen, Jerry Dodd and David Ryberg have been named to the Skagit Valley College Hall of Fame.
An induction banquet will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at McIntyre Hall in Mount Vernon. The cost is $60 and includes dinner. Tickets can be purchased at mcintyrehall.org.
Kayira spent two years walking 2,500 miles across Africa nearly 60 years ago before arriving at SVC, according to a news release. Kayira went on to study political science at the University of Washington, then history at Cambridge University. He will be inducted posthumously.
Hilbert was a member of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe who worked to preserve the Lushootseed language and culture. She co-founded Lushootseed Research in 1983 to enhance cross-cultural knowledge, wisdom and relations. Hilbert will also be inducted posthumously, though her legacy lives on through the Lushootseed Language Preservation Project at the college.
Tutt was a tenured communication studies instructor and set an example for students and faculty alike in the values he upheld: integrity, respect, compassion and more, according to a news release. Tutt will be inducted posthumously.
Knutzen has spent 52 years at SVC as a leader in athletics. He has developed relationships with thousands of student-athletes and been a coach and mentor to many in the SVC community.
Dodd is a public official and began his law enforcement career at 15 in Bellingham as a police explorer. Since then, he’s spent his 40-year career serving in a variety of positions, including police chief for Mount Vernon. He is being inducted for his dedication and leadership in shaping public service in the community.
Ryberg is a financial advisor and former student services employee at SVC, where he worked for 14 years. He also served as head coach for the men’s soccer team and led the Cardinals to five Northwest Athletic Conference championships. He and his 1988 team were inducted into the NWAC Hall of Fame.
