Bryce Ronhaar, son of Bill and Sallie Ronhaar, performed his senior piano recital on June 28 for friends and family at his home in Mount Vernon, according to a news release.
Ronhaar performed a selection of pieces by MacDowell, Tcherepnin, Poulenc and Khachaturian. He also performed the duet “ChopSticks Theme and Variations” by Compton with his sister Emilie, and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” with his nephew Abe Talbot.
Ronhaar has studied piano for 10 years and is the student of Renee Crandall.
Rachel Neeld, daughter of Andy and Jami Neeld, performed her senior piano recital on June 25 for family and friends at her home on Big Lake.
Neeld performed a selection of pieces by Elminreich, Beethoven, Scarlatti, Grieg, Chopin, Debussy, Gold and Mendelssohn. She also performed Pachabel’s “Canon in D” with her sister Kat.
Neeld has studied piano for eight years and is also a student of Crandall.
Rachel Hanson, daughter of Adrienne and Dan Stewart and Kevin Hanson, performed her senior piano recital on July 19 for friends and family at the Mount Vernon home of her teacher, Crandall.
Hanson performed pieces by MacDowell, Ibert, Debussy, Dohnyani, Chopin, Brahms and Liszt. She has studied piano for 11 years, has won various competitions, and is an accomplished accompanist.
