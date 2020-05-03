Tulip Town has launched a mobile phone app that offers an immersive experience of the tulips fields even when the flowers aren’t in bloom.
The app, called Tulip Town 360 Tour, is available for free download on iPhone and is coming to Android soon, said Andrew Miller, co-owner of Tulip Town.
The app features 360-degree video — where you can tilt and turn your phone to see a different view — of Tulip Town’s tulip fields, garden, veteran garden and barn. An Arlington company filmed the video several weeks ago when the tulips were in full bloom and also developed the app.
Tulip Town was unable to open its fields to visitors in April due to COVID-19 restrictions. Miller said the app provides a way for people to experience tulips remotely.
“We want people to enjoy Tulip Town anywhere in the world all year long,” Miller said.
The tulips have all been topped and their bulbs will be harvested in several weeks.
Miller said the goal is to add more content to the app, such as tutorials on how to care for tulips, and videos showcasing Tulip Town’s unique methods of tulip bulb harvest and planting started by the farm’s founders.
