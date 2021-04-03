Puget Sound Energy will begin work shortly on a new day-use park at the Lake Shannon boat ramp near Concrete.
The work is expected to last about five months, and may require temporary closures of the boat ramp.
Once the work is done, the area will be home to new features such as restrooms, trails and picnic areas — including grills — throughout the 2-acre site.
Puget Sound Energy said in a news release the project helps it meet licensing requirements from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for the Baker River Hydroelectric Project.
Tony Fuchs, a natural resource scientist with PSE, said planning for a park at the site has been underway for years.
“It should look really nice,” he said.
Fuchs said plans include restrooms, an information kiosk, a covered picnic shelter and several picnic-table areas connected by trails that access the shoreline. There should be room for about 12 picnic tables, including an area that’s ADA-accessible.
“We want people to use this during the day for a picnic area. It will likely be closed and gated at night,” he said.
Other features will include a sidewalk, landscaping and improved storm drainage. There will be parking for cars as well as vehicles with boat trailers.
Fuchs said the boat launch itself will be replaced, but will be done at a later time.
As for the park itself, not every feature may be completed by fall but he said the park should be ready for people to use by then.
Work is expected to generally be done Monday through Thursday.
