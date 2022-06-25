...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures in the mid to
upper 80s on Saturday, and low 90s on Sunday and Monday.
Overnight low temperatures will likely only cool into the low
60s for many locations Saturday night and again Sunday night.
This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk of heat- related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those
without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A significant increase in cold- and high-
water related incidents is possible. Recent rains and late
snowmelt has lead to high, fast and cold flows on area
waterways. Cold water shock can lead to life-threatening
hypothermia within minutes. Use extreme caution if recreating
near water, wear a life jacket, and supervise children closely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Members of the youth ensemble Kwaziwai play the marimbas during an afternoon performance on Saturday at Zimfest in Mount Vernon. The ensemble from the Kutsinhira Cultural Arts Center is from Eugene, Oregon.
Helen Masvikeni-Masango teaches a dance class to the music of the band ZiMBiRA on Saturday at Zimfest in Mount Vernon. The band performed at the Lincoln Theater on Saturday as part of the evening concerts.
Members of the youth ensemble Kwaziwai play the marimbas during an afternoon performance on Saturday at Zimfest in Mount Vernon. The ensemble from the Kutsinhira Cultural Arts Center is from Eugene, Oregon.
Helen Masvikeni-Masango teaches a dance class to the music of the band ZiMBiRA on Saturday at Zimfest in Mount Vernon. The band performed at the Lincoln Theater on Saturday as part of the evening concerts.
MOUNT VERNON — The Zimbabwean Music Festival, also known as Zimfest, came to the Skagit County Fairgrounds over the weekend featuring musical performances and workshops.
The festival, which started in Seattle in 1991, has visited various cities along the West Coast and Pacific Northwest in its 31-year history. With the last two festivals being held remotely, this year’s event is the first in-person festival since Zimfest 2019 in Monmouth, Oregon.
Zimbabwean music uses instruments such as marimbas, drums, the hosho and the mbira, which is used by plucking metal prongs attached to a wooden board. Singing and dancing are also featured in Zimbabwean music.
Zimfest provided paid workshops for musicians of all skill levels to learn from professionals.
The festival also held free concerts at the fairgrounds during the day with evening concerts at the Lincoln Theatre. Free performances will continue at the fairgrounds through 5 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.