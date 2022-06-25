MOUNT VERNON — The Zimbabwean Music Festival, also known as Zimfest, came to the Skagit County Fairgrounds over the weekend featuring musical performances and workshops.

The festival, which started in Seattle in 1991, has visited various cities along the West Coast and Pacific Northwest in its 31-year history. With the last two festivals being held remotely, this year’s event is the first in-person festival since Zimfest 2019 in Monmouth, Oregon.

Zimbabwean music uses instruments such as marimbas, drums, the hosho and the mbira, which is used by plucking metal prongs attached to a wooden board. Singing and dancing are also featured in Zimbabwean music.

Zimfest provided paid workshops for musicians of all skill levels to learn from professionals.

The festival also held free concerts at the fairgrounds during the day with evening concerts at the Lincoln Theatre. Free performances will continue at the fairgrounds through 5 p.m. Sunday.

