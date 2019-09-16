Each year during the month of August, the public can ask the city to consider changes to the city’s comprehensive plan and development regulations. They fill out a docket application.
Staff evaluates the docket applications and makes recommendations. Next, the docket applications are reviewed by the Planning Commission and the Community Development Committee who also make recommendations. Finally, the City Council holds a public hearing, and then reviews and approves or rejects the proposed docket items.
Once an item is approved for the docket, it will go through the city’s formal review process with committees, Planning Commission and City Council before possible approval.
