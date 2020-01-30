SEATTLE (AP) — A U.S. congresswoman was working Thursday to verify a document showing that despite agency denials, Customs and Border Protection agents were ordered to detain Iranian and Iranian-American travelers at the U.S.-Canada border in Washington state early this month.
As many as 200 travelers with links to Iran were detained for as long as 12 hours as they crossed the border from Canada into Washington state the weekend of Jan. 5-6, following a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general, according to U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who is trying to authenticate the document.
Many of those detained were U.S. citizens and some had even been cleared to participate in a program for trusted travelers.
CBP said at the time it had not targeted Iranian-Americans based on their country of origin or issued any such directive to its officers.
But Len Saunders, an immigration attorney in Blaine, said an anonymous source on Wednesday provided him a copy of a directive apparently issued by CBP’s Seattle field office that said agents should “conduct vetting” on Iranian, Lebanese and Palestinian nationals born between 1961 and 2001. It also said anyone else who had traveled to Iran or Lebanon should be screened.
The document was first reported by The Northern Light, a community newspaper in Blaine.
