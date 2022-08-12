Conner Homes' newest community, Hudson, offers luxury homes on large homesites

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conner Homes, a homebuilder based in Bellevue that serves communities throughout Washington, today announced the grand opening of its newest community, Hudson. This six-home neighborhood is situated in the West Ridge area of Woodinville, bordering Kirkland. Hudson is the perfect location for Eastside or Seattle commuters, with easy access to I-405.

