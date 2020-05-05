By Skagit Valley Herald staff
Bees clinging to blooms, the Skagit River snaking through local communities, birds on posts and in trees.
In honor of the 50th Earth Day occurring during a pandemic, community members captured photos and created drawings to illustrate the natural beauty that graces Skagit County.
The nonprofit Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group selected eight contest winners and eight honorable mention picks.
“We received some really incredible pictures that showcase the beauty of the Skagit,” the organization said in its announcement of the winners.
