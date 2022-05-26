Accelerated growth in one of Driven Brands' newest business segments, car wash, is expected to continue.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following a banner year for Driven Brands Car Wash North America with more than 110 new locations in 2021, the company continues its growth trajectory. On May 20, Driven Brands celebrated another significant milestone – opening its 350th express car wash in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The 350th location is the seventh greenfield the company has opened this year. Driven Brands built its car wash greenfield pipeline to 150 sites in only 18 months, following its initial acquisition of the former International Car Wash Group (ICWG). The company expects to expand greenfield opening momentum through the remainder of the year and remains acquisitive in the car wash industry – completing 13 acquisitions since January 1, 2022.
"The car wash industry remains ripe for growth, and we are continuing to expand Driven Brands' car wash footprint both organically and inorganically. Car wash is one of the highest-growth priorities for Driven Brands, given its highly fragmented competition, significant unit growth whitespace, simple operating model, and strong unit-level economics," said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, Driven Brands president and CEO.
The 350th car wash location is branded as Take 5 Car Wash, which the company is piloting for potential national rollout with 83 locations under this banner today.
John Teddy, EVP and president, Car Wash North America, said: "We're the largest pure play Express operator in the industry. We love the simplicity and convenience of the conveyorized self-service car wash. Our Take 5 Car Wash brand expands on this foundation with a simple operating model and innovative customer experience. We believe that the strength of this brand, combined with our network scale advantage, will make us simply the most convenient car wash in North America."
About Driven Brands Car Wash
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Driven Brands Car Wash is the largest car wash operator in the world with more than 1,000 locations in 14 countries. The Driven Brands Car Wash team is committed to delivering fast, friendly, convenient service with a customer- and people-first culture. Driven Brands entered the car wash industry in 2020 and operates under regional marquee brands while driving performance through national procurement, marketing, and training programs.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,400 centers across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates more than $900 million in revenue from more than $4 billion in system-wide sales.
Media Contact
Taylor Blanchard, Driven Brands, (704) 644-8129, taylor.blanchard@drivenbrands.com
SOURCE Driven Brands
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.