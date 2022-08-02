Contract Lifecycle Management Leader Agiloft Aims Digital Transformation Lens on the Automotive Industry - CLM's ability to save up to 9.2% in yearly revenue means time is now for automotive industry to embrace digital transformation; companies failing ...

Contract Lifecycle Management Leader Agiloft Aims Digital Transformation Lens on the Automotive Industry - CLM's ability to save up to 9.2% in yearly revenue means time is now for automotive industry to embrace digital transformation; companies failing to do so risk falling behind in profitability in today's "Tweet shift" economy

 By Agiloft

Agiloft to showcase CLM solutions to automotive industry thought leaders at the Center for Automotive Industry's flagship event in Detroit, the Management Briefing Seminar



