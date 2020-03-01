Conway School presented three performances of the musical “Aladdin” on Feb. 28-29.

Through the Disney Musicals in Schools program, the school was awarded last year a Seattle Theatre Group grant that is helping it put on performances and build its drama program.

As part of the three-year grant, schools are given licensing rights to perform one of seven Disney KIDS musicals, tickets to see a live performance of a musical and assistance from the Seattle Theatre Group.

Conway School physical education teacher Kim Turner, one of of the staff members helming the production, said students were treated to a performance of “Frozen — The Musical” on Feb. 27 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle.

Load comments