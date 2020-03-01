Conway School presented three performances of the musical “Aladdin” on Feb. 28-29.
Through the Disney Musicals in Schools program, the school was awarded last year a Seattle Theatre Group grant that is helping it put on performances and build its drama program.
As part of the three-year grant, schools are given licensing rights to perform one of seven Disney KIDS musicals, tickets to see a live performance of a musical and assistance from the Seattle Theatre Group.
Conway School physical education teacher Kim Turner, one of of the staff members helming the production, said students were treated to a performance of “Frozen — The Musical” on Feb. 27 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.