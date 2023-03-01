In February, SoftwareReviews released their annual Emotional Footprint Report, recognizing Core Commissions as a winner in the category for sales compensation software. Core Commissions ranked first in virtually every individual category of the Emotional Footprint Report including service experience, conflict resolution, strategy and innovation, and product impact.
VANCOUVER, Wash., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In February, SoftwareReviews released their annual Emotional Footprint Report, recognizing Core Commissions as a winner in the category for sales compensation software. The Emotional Footprint Report published by SoftwareReviews is an in-depth consumer analysis report that aggregates data and insights provided by real users to provide buyer intelligence.
Emotional Footprint winners are selected based exclusively on feedback provided by authenticated users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey. The survey measures user satisfaction across 27 elements of the provider relationship, including strategy, service experience, product experience, conflict resolution, and the contracting process. The result is a Net Emotional Footprint score which represents the overall user sentiment and emotional response to the product.
Core Commissions ranked first in virtually every individual category of the Emotional Footprint Report including service experience, conflict resolution, strategy and innovation, and product impact. Core earned the highest rating in the industry with a net score of +100 for Net Emotional Footprint and an overall ranking of 9.5 out of 10. Additionally, users expressed high praises for Core's software, with the most common positive feedback being the efficiency and efficacy of the application.
"Being awarded the highest ranking is validation that we're providing a great product and doing right by our users," said Core Commissions founder and CEO Kirt Phillips. "This recognition from our customers just further motivates us to stay at the forefront of industry advancements and continually work to improve Core's functionality to meet those evolving needs. And of course, continue to keep our customers happy!"
Core has consistently performed favorably when compared to other sales compensation software. Last August, Core was ranked number one by SoftwareReviews in their annual Data Quadrant Report.
Core Commissions provides affordable and intuitive commission management solutions to businesses of all size. Learn more at http://www.corecommissions.com or download SoftwareReview's 2023 Emotional Footprint Report.
About Core Commissions
Core Commissions is a leader in sales compensation software. Founded in 2005, Core Commissions provides an affordable web-based commission management solution that automates the calculation of complex sales commission and incentive pay plans. Core's powerful and robust application is capable of managing complex data relationships and commission rule scenarios while providing an intuitive online portal for salespeople to view their pay statements and performance dashboards.
About SoftwareReviews
SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
