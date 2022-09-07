Software Reviews awarded gold to Core Commissions as part of their yearly Data Quadrant awards for the sales compensation vendor space.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Core Commissions, a leading sales commission software provider, has earned the top spot in the 2022 Data Quadrant awards. Published by Software Reviews, this report is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market.

