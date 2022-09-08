The Threat Protection advanced specialization demonstrates Coretek's continued expertise in Microsoft Security technologies and desire to support customers that need to improve their security posture. Coretek is a long-standing trusted Microsoft Azure Expert MSP with proven success across cloud, hybrid, modern work, and security solutions.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coretek is thrilled to announce they have obtained the Threat Protection advanced specialization for Microsoft Partners. Microsoft Partners with active Gold Competencies that demonstrate deep knowledge in specific technologies can attain advanced specializations. These specializations ensure that a partner meets the highest standards for delivery and support for Microsoft customers.

