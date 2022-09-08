...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest winds north of the San Juan
Islands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO
MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will
likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
&&
Coretek Attains Threat Protection Advanced Specialization for Microsoft Partners
The Threat Protection advanced specialization demonstrates Coretek's continued expertise in Microsoft Security technologies and desire to support customers that need to improve their security posture. Coretek is a long-standing trusted Microsoft Azure Expert MSP with proven success across cloud, hybrid, modern work, and security solutions.
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coretek is thrilled to announce they have obtained the Threat Protection advanced specialization for Microsoft Partners. Microsoft Partners with active Gold Competencies that demonstrate deep knowledge in specific technologies can attain advanced specializations. These specializations ensure that a partner meets the highest standards for delivery and support for Microsoft customers.
The continually evolving threat landscape demands that businesses protect against threats and detect and recover rapidly from security incidents. Yet, managing security is a challenge for many organizations as the number and severity of threats continue to grow, and there is a shortage of employees with qualified security skills, which is why many organizations turn to partners to secure their business-critical systems and data.
Organizations are looking for trusted partners and new tactics to proactively protect and monitor the security of IP and customer data to safeguard their business. Microsoft designed the Threat Protection advanced specialization to help customers identify which partners have validated technical capabilities in deploying Microsoft Threat Protection, Microsoft Cloud App Security, or Azure Sentinel workloads.
The requirements to obtain Microsoft Advanced specializations are rigorous and thorough, thus ensuring partners with this designation are adequately vetted for customers looking to engage with their solutions.
Microsoft partners who prove deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success deploying Microsoft Threat Protection, Microsoft Cloud App Security, or Azure Sentinel workloads can showcase their capabilities to customers by obtaining the Threat Protection advanced specialization. Each partner must meet the following requirements to qualify for this advanced specialization:
Maintain an active Gold Security Competency.
Achieve a minimum of 1,000 Monthly Active User growth of Azure Advanced Threat Protection or Microsoft Cloud App Security in a trailing 12-month period. Or achieve a minimum of USD100,000 in Azure Consumed Revenue from Azure Sentinel in a trailing 12-month period.
Have at least six employees who have passed the MS-500: Microsoft 365 Security Administrator exam.
Provide three customer references demonstrating the partner's ability to deploy Microsoft Threat Protection, Microsoft Cloud App Security, or Azure Sentinel workloads.
Pass a third-party remote audit.
"As we engage with our customers, it is paramount to us that they understand how the threat landscape is changing within their industry and how to stay protected. We work to support them by proactively ensuring that they are prepared to detect when threats occur and understand how threats get mitigated so that they can recover quickly to avoid business disruption. Obtaining our Threat Protection advanced specialization with Microsoft displays our commitment and technical ability to partner with them to safeguard their business-critical data and applications." —Crystal Herald, Director of Microsoft Solutions
About Coretek
Coretek is the #1 Microsoft Azure Partner in the U.S. and an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider. Coretek consults, builds, manages, secures, and maintains IT infrastructure, enabling business leaders to spend less time thinking about technology and more time focused on their customers, culture, and communities. Coretek solves the world's most complex business challenges with the cloud. coretek.com
