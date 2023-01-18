Cornerstone Prosthetic & Orthotics has teamed up with UKRHelp Foundation to provide prosthetic limbs to those in need in Ukraine.
EVERETT, Wash., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Through this partnership, UKRHelp Foundation and Cornerstone Prosthetics and Orthotics aim to bring necessary medical care to those individuals affected by the current war in Ukraine by providing prosthetics to amputees and training Ukrainians to manage long-term care for those with amputations. This partnership is critical to providing better prosthetics access to Ukraine. The ongoing conflict significantly impacts individuals' access to basic medical and mental health support, specifically for young adults with amputations.
The UKRHelp Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Washington State that provides medical care and prosthetics to those affected by war. They are driven by a single goal – ensuring a safe future for every child, young adult, and adult living through the war in Ukraine. The Foundation works with local organizations, such as hospitals and clinics, to provide medical care, mental health support, and prosthetics to war-affected amputees. The UKRHelp Foundation also works to provide training and education to Ukrainian medical technicians on how to care for those with amputations. This includes providing education for maintaining prosthetic devices over time.
For over three decades, Cornerstone Prosthetic & Orthotics has provided Washington State residents with prosthetic and orthotic care. Cornerstone is dedicated to providing its patients with the highest quality prosthesis and orthotic devices possible to achieve their vocational, recreational, and lifestyle goals. They have an in-house fabrication department staffed by ABC Registered technicians who undergo regular continuing education to ensure they produce the most advanced prosthetic technology for their patients. An in-house fabrication department allows them to develop devices to the highest quality standards.
The UKRHelp Foundation and Cornerstone Prosthetic & Orthotics have joined forces to provide medical care, prosthetic limbs, and training for those with amputations in Ukraine. The partnership will bring patients from Ukraine to Washington State to receive rapid prosthetic devices with a quick turnaround time. With the help of this partnership, technician(s) from Ukraine will be sent to Washington State to learn how to maintain the prosthetic and provide long-term care for amputees in Ukraine.
Mike Smith, Partner, and Practioner of Cornerstone Prosthetic & Orthotics, explains, "we are looking forward to continuing our collaboration with UKRHelp Foundation on a meaningful and humanitarian mission to help amputees have access to prosthetic care. Our clinics provide treatment for people of all ages, from the youngest children to seniors. As a veteran myself, being able to care for young adults who have undergone amputation due to warfare carries tremendous significance. We recognize and respect the considerable time and attention of UKR Help, Alex, and his team, to coordinate patients' journeys from Ukraine. Our hope is that we'll be able to develop a longstanding relationship to continue to provide essential prosthetic support for amputees."
With the first patients scheduled to arrive in the first quarter of 2023, the UKRHelp Foundation and Cornerstone Prosthetic & Orthotics look forward to continuing this mission to provide further aid and care to those in need in Ukraine. To learn more about UKRHelp Foundation and how to support this cause, visit https://ukrhelp.us/. To learn more about Cornerstone Prosthetics and Orthotics, visit https://www.cornerstonepo.com/.
