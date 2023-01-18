Cornerstone Prosthetic & Orthotics has teamed up with UKRHelp Foundation to provide prosthetic limbs to those in need in Ukraine.

EVERETT, Wash., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Through this partnership, UKRHelp Foundation and Cornerstone Prosthetics and Orthotics aim to bring necessary medical care to those individuals affected by the current war in Ukraine by providing prosthetics to amputees and training Ukrainians to manage long-term care for those with amputations. This partnership is critical to providing better prosthetics access to Ukraine. The ongoing conflict significantly impacts individuals' access to basic medical and mental health support, specifically for young adults with amputations.


