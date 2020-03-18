To protect our valued customers and our staff at the Skagit Valley Herald, Anacortes American and Stanwood Camano News, we have closed our buildings to customer traffic for the time being. However, customer service needs for all three publications can be handled by email and by phone.
For Circulation, email circulation@skagitpublishing.com, or call 360-424-1900. For advertising, 360-424-3251. For Classified, 360-424-4567.
We also welcome your news tips and will rely on them more than ever. Email is the best way to reach the three separate newsrooms. (Please note, the newsrooms operate independently.)
For the Skagit Valley Herald, send to news@skagitpublishing.com.
For the Anacortes American, send to news@goanacortes.com.
For the Stanwood Camano News, send to newsroom@scnews.com.
The newspaper print editions operate on their own cycles, but all of them update goskagit.com, goanacortes.com and scnews.com regularly. Content related to COVID-19 will be free to all readers for the time being. We also will post some press releases as deemed appropriate.
Please stay safe, wash hands often, practice social distancing and avoid large groups, but stay in contact with people by phone, text or email — particularly those who are already isolated.
- Heather Hernandez
