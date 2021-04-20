The didgwálič Wellness Center in Anacortes is offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday with 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine available.
The Moderna vaccine is approved for those 18 and older. Doses will be available at the clinic on March Point Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those interested in getting the vaccine can make appointments at covidwa.com. Doses remaining on the day of the clinic will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
"It will complement the work our neighbors in Skagit County and the state of Washington have done to help us gain herd immunity," didgwálič Community Relations Director Cheryl Rasar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.