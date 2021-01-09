School nursing staff were invited Thursday to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As the vaccine becomes more readily available, the nurses will begin the process of vaccinating other school district staff, including teachers.
“It’s a sign that maybe life can get back to normal soon,” said Sara Dossen, the nurse at Edison and Bay View elementary schools.
As some schools in Skagit County prepare to bring students back to campuses, administrators say the vaccine will be another tool to keep students and staff safe.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity for our health staff,” said Anacortes School District Superintendent Justin Irish. “I know our educators are next in line. I’m looking forward to that day.”
Two of Skagit County’s public school districts, including Anacortes, will return Monday to hybrid learning models, which includes some in-person and some online, while another is planning to bring some of its students back later this month.
Each of the county’s seven public school districts have taken different approaches to hybrid learning models, with Conway, the county’s smallest, beginning the school year in a hybrid model and Mount Vernon, the county’s largest, having stayed in a mostly online, or remote, fashion.
The Anacortes, Burlington-Edison, Concrete and Sedro-Woolley school districts had some form of hybrid learning in the fall, but transitioned back to mostly online models in November as COVID-19 case numbers rose.
Like the Mount Vernon district, the La Conner School District has also remained mostly online.
At the time the county schools pulled back on in-person learning, the state Department of Health’s metrics for when it was safe to return to hybrid learning was when community transmission rates of COVID-19 were less than 75 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.
New guidance states that schools can now move to hybrid models when new cases are between 50-350 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.
Beginning next week, the Anacortes and Concrete districts will begin transitioning back to hybrid learning.
“(Students) need support,” Concrete School District Superintendent Wayne Barrett said. “Distance learning, while it’s a good model for some, it’s not a model that fits every kid.”
The Concrete district will bring its second, third and seventh graders, as well as its high school juniors and seniors, back into classrooms on Monday.
The district, which first brought its kindergarten and first grade students back to campus in early October, hopes to transition the rest of its students to hybrid learning on Jan. 25.
Also Monday, the Anacortes district will bring back its youngest learners, from preschool to fifth grade.
“We’re following all safety procedures,” Irish said. “At any time, if our local health department tells me that they do not feel that it’s safe, we will follow their direction.”
The district hopes to bring back the rest of its students Feb. 8.
While it has remained in a mostly remote fashion since the start of the school year, the Mount Vernon district intends to brings its kindergarten and first graders back to schools Jan. 25, Superintendent Ismael Vivanco said.
“I think it’s critical to try to get back to normal the best we can,” Vivanco said. “Understanding we don’t want to rush. We weren’t built for remote learning. We’re doing the best we can, but we really need to be (back).”
Aside from saying it will welcome back some of its high-need students on Monday, the Burlington-Edison School District has not finalized a timeline to return to hybrid learning, nor have the Sedro-Woolley or La Conner districts.
The Burlington-Edison and La Conner districts will discuss possible returns during special board meetings next week.
As districts begin to reopen, they’re relying on lessons learned in the past nine months to guide them.
Due to precautions already being taken, transmission of COVID-19 does not appear to be happening in schools, Vivanco said. As long as schools keep those measures up —in combination with the vaccine — schools hope to keep their students and staff safe.
“The vaccinations will be a big component,” Vivanco said.
From its first venture in hybrid learning, the Anacortes district learned staffing was an issue, Irish said.
Though the district had no reported cases in its buildings, as staff had to quarantine the district found itself short on personnel, which could again become an issue.
“If we can’t operate our buildings safely with the personnel we have, we will close our buildings down again,” Irish said.
In hopes of preventing that from happening, the district has increased its substitute pool and is cross-training staff so if needed they can step in to fill other roles.
“We will do everything possible to fill all vacant positions,” Irish said. “All hands on deck.”
Barrett said his district has been relying on information from health officials as well rural districts of similar size.
“It’s probably one of the few times that being rural has a little bit of an advantage,” he said. “And we’re fortunate that because of the age of our buildings our classrooms are large.”
Larger classrooms allows for easier physical distancing, he said. No Concrete classroom will have more than 10 students.
Each of the Concrete district’s elementary school classrooms has a door leading outside, Barrett said. While that design is not ideal for modern security needs, it provides the district an advantage in that limits the amount of time students and staff will spend in the building’s interior.
The 532-student district is also taking cues from the Conway district and Mount Vernon Christian School.
The Conway School District started the school year with its kindergarten and first grade students on campus. The K-8 district has gradually brought more students back to campus, including its fourth, fifth and sixth graders this week.
“They’re following the same guidelines we are,” Barrett said. “(Mount Vernon Christian) has been able to show success all the way through.”
Mount Vernon Christian has had all of its students on campus full time since school started in September.
During that time, only one group of students had to quarantine, said Mount Vernon Christian School Superintendent Jeff Droog.
Droog attributes district’s success to a variety of things, especially health and safety measures such as masking, physical distancing, having smaller groups of people, better hygiene habits and more ventilation.
“All these things working in conjunction have allowed us to have a very successful first semester,” Droog said. “You’re not going to do any perfectly, but do all parts the best you can.”
Just as important is the understanding from the community that everyone has a role to play in making sure it is safe enough to keep kids on campus, he said.
Droog said that includes parents and staff, including himself, consciously making decisions to reduce social interactions and risk, limit travel, or if they do travel, voluntarily quarantining, he said.
