ANACORTES — An Anacortes girl is set to appear Saturday in a talent show that will be streamed on YouTube.
Eight-year-old Willow Seixas was supposed to perform in the live Celebration of Music show in Seattle in February, said her mother, Tara Montgomery.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold.
Instead, the talent show will now be online, slated to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Contestants are competing for the opportunity to appear on the live YouTube show “Music Hangs with eTHAn” with Ethan Bortnik and be part of the 2020 nationally distributed PBS show Celebration of Music filmed in Los Angeles.
For more information, visit Celebration of Music’s YouTube channel.
