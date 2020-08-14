About halfway through August, new COVID-19 cases are roughly on par with July — Skagit County's worst month of the pandemic.
After an updated case count Friday evening, 133 new cases had been documented so far this month.
This brings the total to 916 cases since the coronavirus was first documented here March 10. Eighty-seven people have been hospitalized, and 22 people have died.
As of Wednesday, Aug. 12, the county was reporting 98.3 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous 14 days. The goal to move on to a new phase of reopening is 25 per 100,000, according to the governor’s Safe Start plan.
In July, 264 cases were identified, according to county data.
At the same time, statewide numbers are starting to plateau, according to an Aug. 13 report from the state Department of Health.
On average, people with COVID-19 in Washington are infecting one other person, contributing to a leveling-off of the statewide curve.
“While this is encouraging news and a sign of our collective efforts, we must not let our guard down,” state Secretary of Health John Wiesman said in a news release. “Plateauing is not enough to keep this pandemic under control."
