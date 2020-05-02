As what regional behavioral health experts call the “emotional fallout of the pandemic” unfolds in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges are many.
The biggest has been finding ways to get those who are struggling the help they need.
“There is a lot happening in a very short period of time,” North Sound Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization Director Joe Valentine said in a video call. “Behavioral health agencies are trying to come up with creative ways to stay connected with people.”
That has meant distributing laptops and cellphones to providers and those in need of services, taking crash courses in the use of videoconferencing platforms, and loosening federal and state restrictions on telehealth options.
“The Healthcare Authority is working with providers to really embrace telehealth, telecare, telemedicine ... while not being able to be in the same room (as clients),” said Keri L. Waterland of the state’s Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery.
As of Wednesday, the Healthcare Authority had given out 134 laptops and 2,000 cellphones statewide. Eighteen of the laptops were given to providers in the North Sound region that includes Skagit County.
Valentine and Waterland said calls to help lines and counselors are up and projected to continue increasing over the next several months.
“In these type of disaster events it’s usually two to three months before you start to see behavioral health impacts emerge ... That’s where you see a lot of anxiety, depression, anger and stuff,” Valentine said. “The psychological impact will happen a few months after the physical impact.”
With those heightened emotions, behavioral health experts and law enforcement anticipate seeing all kinds of issues arising.
“Substance use typically does increase during times of crisis as a coping mechanism ... We also know there are numbers and data out there that shows rates of domestic violence and child abuse also tend to increase in occurrence during times of crisis,” Waterland said.
While digital services seem to be working well for many, questions remain about the effectiveness of digital care compared to in-person meetings, about the ability of an already overwhelmed behavioral health care system to handle an increasing demand for services, and about what will become of telehealth for mental health and substance use treatment following the pandemic.
GOING DIGITAL
Crisis response teams, hospital emergency rooms, in-patient treatment centers and therapists in the region are primarily using video calls or conferences to connect with those in need of services.
In some ways, it’s an improvement over the traditional method where crisis response teams are dispatched to homes, hospitals or jails.
“It actually helps the crisis workers respond more quickly,” Valentine said.
While some behavioral health care providers were able to make the switch to online services quickly, others — particularly at small, volunteer-run organizations — are still catching up.
For the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Skagit County, the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 came just as volunteers were settling into an office space for the first time.
“We moved in just before Christmas,” Marti Wall, a founding member of the group, said of the new space designed to host support groups and courses. “Because everything is shutting down we have been forced to look at different methods all of us are not used to, which means using Zoom.”
Using the technology available at the office, volunteers now reach support group participants by video conference. In May, one of the organization’s two courses will resume online.
“We feel it works better in person, but we have people who really need the information,” Wall said.
EXPANDING OPTIONS FOR SOME
In some ways, telehealth is increasing access to support.
Digital services have the ability to open the door for treatment to those who lack transportation or have anxiety about visiting a clinic.
“I don’t think it’s a substitute for every type of behavioral health interaction ... but I do think this is going to give us an opportunity to help connect people with services that we weren’t able to do before,” Valentine said.
Going digital has also, at least temporarily, made more group meetings available per day.
“Depending on date and time and availability, a person here could go online and be part of a support group meeting online in Yakima or Spokane,” Wall said of the variety of meetings available through the National Alliance of Mental Illness state website.
Alcoholics Anonymous of Skagit Valley and Northwest Washington Service Committee for Narcotics Anonymous are offering digital meetings, too. Their websites state in-person meetings were suspended in March because of the pandemic, but now dozens of digital options are available each week.
Not everyone, however, can dial in to digital treatment.
Valentine and Wall said that’s because some don’t know how to use the technology, aren’t comfortable using it, or don’t have the computers or phones required to connect.
“I think the population that has the hardest time is the homeless population that doesn’t have the ability to submit an application for a phone or get one,” Valentine said.
Beyond the phone itself, there’s also the need for a plan that allows for enough talk time to cover counseling or support group appointments.
“It’s not just having a phone, it’s whether there are enough minutes in your plan to allow your treatment,” Valentine said.
EXACERBATING A SHORTFALL
Wall said she’s concerned that existing shortfalls, including a lack of funding for treatment programs and too few beds for in-patient care, will be exacerbated by increasing demand for services.
“The general public and the governing bodies have not ever prioritized it (behavioral health), so it doesn’t have the same panache, shall I say, as all of the other named medical issues,” Wall said. “We’re going to see a shortage of providers. We already had a big lack of them before the virus.”
Valentine and Waterland said some in-patient treatment centers have had to turn away patients.
“There are agencies suffering with the inability to provide full services because they’re required to keep beds open for social distancing,” Valentine said.
Taking in fewer patients means not only less access for those needing care, but less Medicaid reimbursement for providers.
Valentine said funding through the crisis and beyond is a major concern.
“Funding for behavioral health agencies was always pretty thin and this is kind of pushing them over the edge,” he said.
A LONG-TERM SOLUTION?
There’s been mixed reaction to the use of phone and video for treatment.
Some have reported feeling digital services are a stop-gap measure, while others have reported liking the option and seeing it as a useful component of ongoing treatment programs.
“For group treatment, they are actually getting full participation using video conferencing because people don’t have to worry about transportation,” Valentine said. “I think we’re learning a lot that will be useful even after the pandemic.”
While working well for some, it’s unclear how much of a role telehealth will play once the pandemic subsides.
“We know individuals are really used to seeing their behavioral health care providers face-to-face, and we’re worried about what this means for their recovery,” Waterland said. “We are still talking to people about how is this working and what can we learn from this so we can incorporate telehealth into the new normal moving forward.”
Valentine said one issue that will need to be addressed is whether insurance programs including Medicaid will cover digital treatment options outside emergency situations.
“The question is, when the pandemic dies down, will the federal government be willing to allow telehealth on an ongoing basis and be willing to pay for telehealth the way it pays for face-to-face treatment of patients?” he said.
