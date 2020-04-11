Jack Hartt knows his way around the local trails.
And he should.
Hartt retired in 2017 after 40 years working in the State Parks system, including the last 14 as the manager of Deception Pass State Park.
But never one to sit still, Hartt and Maribeth Crandell published the book "Hiking Close to Home: Whidbey, Fidalgo and Guemes Islands," and Hartt has started a "Hiking Close to Home" blog.
Hartt said he wants people to take advantage of the information on hiking, but to still play it safe in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We want folks to recognize the severity of the pandemic and to take all the appropriate safeguards, staying six feet from other hikers; not petting friendly dogs; choosing a time that may be less crowded such as early mornings and choosing places with wide trails," he said.
Hartt suggests trekking along the tops of dikes such as the one that makes up the Padilla Bay Shoreline Trail, the wide loop road found at Washington Park and the Tommy Thompson Trail.
"Also choosing wide-open beaches at low tide; avoiding narrow trails that tend to congregate people into small areas; and not going out at all if you have questionable symptoms," he said.
Hartt said on a recent trip to the Padilla Bay Shore Trail, parking at both lots was at a premium. Even his old stomping grounds are feeling the pressure.
"And trails that are usually quiet at Deception Pass are suddenly teaming with life," he said.
How exactly did Hartt and Crandell come up with the idea to put together a book?
"It started when local libraries asked Maribeth to give presentations about local trails," Hartt said. "The crowds were standing room only. The book became a natural follow-up, and has been popular with locals and with visitors to the area."
The weekly blog updates hikers about changes to the trails and provides a short description of a local hike.
To order the book or read the duo’s blog, go to hikingclosetohome.weebly.com. To pick up a copy of the book, contact Watermark Books in Anacortes.
"There are 62 trails in the book," Hartt said. "Hopefully, we don't make it through all of them before this virus is contained."
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.