Bowling alleys may reopen to league bowlers only and participants are required to wear face coverings and not share equipment, Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Thursday.
The new guidance applies to counties in Phase 2 and 3 of Inslee’s reopening plan. Skagit County is in Phase 2.
The guidance comes as bowling alleys feared they would have to close for good if not allowed to reopen until Phase 4, the final phase of the reopening plan.
Local bowlers held a rally earlier this month near Riverside Lanes in Mount Vernon to push for bowling to resume. Rallies were held throughout the state on the same day.
Under the requirements, bowling alleys can reopen for league play and practice for league play with only two bowlers per lane. Bowlers must maintain 6 feet of distance from bowlers in other lanes and others in the facility, and cannot switch between teams during league play.
No spectators will be permitted.
Individual lanes must be sanitized for 15 minutes after each use, and shoes and balls, including finger holes, must also be cleaned, according to the requirements. Face coverings must be worn at all times.
Food service is permitted as long as it adheres to the phase-specific guidance for restaurants.
Bowling alleys can reopen immediately under the new requirements.
Inslee also issued guidance Thursday that allows museums to reopen at 25% capacity during Phase 2, and gave clarifications on guidance for agritourism and outdoor recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.