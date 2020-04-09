With the closure of its clubs for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County is unveiling a first-of-its-kind digital alternative.
While clubs throughout the country have begun to rely on virtual clubhouses, where children can access online content such as demonstrations and lessons, the Skagit County clubs are taking the experience one step further.
The clubs' iClubhouse will soon provide interactive experiences as well, said Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County Executive Director Ron McHenry.
“It’s an opportunity for kids to have something that they might not already have access to,” McHenry said. “It was completely an innovative solution with staff here from within our organization. We're well ahead of the curve. We're pretty proud of that."
The idea for iClubhouse came about in mid-February, as McHenry and staff began to watch the COVID-19 pandemic unfold in China, he said. What would happen, they thought, if COVID-19 reached Skagit County?
“How could we continue to reach kids and provide some sort of structure and stability in kids?” McHenry said. “We definitely didn’t think two weeks later the whole world would be upside down."
On Feb. 28, he said, the team got to work developing a Zoom-based platform that would allow staff to be able to interact with club members and offer programs.
The clubs' main mission, McHenry said, is to serve kids. But in times such as these where there is added stress on children and parents alike, McHenry said the clubs are also focused on taking care of families.
“Our primary mission is to serve kids," he said. "Sometimes to best serve kids, it means making sure parents have a little bit of relief.”
Many of the activities will not require supplies, while others will require supplies found around the house, McHenry said, such as cardboard or uncooked pasta. In some cases, supplies may need to be purchased but they will used multiple times, he said.
Parents who cannot afford supplies or do not have access to a digital device with an internet connection may be eligible for some help thanks to a $100,000 donation by the Jack and Shirley McIntyre Foundation.
“We are inspired by the possibilities of iClubhouse and are providing the initial seed money for this exciting and innovative solution serving youth across Skagit County,” the foundation said in a news release.
The donation will also keep the clubs from having to use its regular operations funds to pay for the iClubhouse platform until at least Aug. 31, McHenry said.
“We feel like, hopefully, fingers crossed, things will be returning (to normal) by then,” he said.
In the future, McHenry said the clubs can utilize iClubhouse whenever students are out of school, including during snowstorms.
“We have every intention to succeed beyond even our own imaginations,” he said.
iClubhouse is open to all children, regardless of whether they are members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County, McHenry said. Registration will be $5 or less for each session.
“We don’t want this to be a barrier," McHenry said. "We want people to access it and get good value out of it in honor of the tremendous (donation) that the McIntyre Foundation has done.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.