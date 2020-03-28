The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County (EDASC) has released an updated COVID-19 resources guide to help businesses and workers cope with forced closures, layoffs, canceled events, illnesses and more.
The full guide can found at skagit.org, and will be updated continuously.
Loans
— The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to small businesses. The loans cover fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that businesses are unable to pay due to the pandemic, according to EDASC.
— The National Development Council has an emergency loan program for Skagit County businesses that have faced severe economic hardships due to the pandemic. The low-interest, deferred loans are up to $25,000. Contact Melissa Lafayette at mlafayette@ndconline.org.
— The SBA offers a free online tool to connect small businesses with SBA-approved participating lenders. Lender Match has a quicker turnaround than the SBA, and loans may be approved within days, EDASC writes.
— The SBA has micro-lending partners in the Pacific Northwest, including Business Impact Northwest, Ventures and MercyCorps Northwest, for loans between $500 and $50,000.
Grants
— Facebook has a small business grants program, and is offering $100 million in cash grants and ad credits for up to 30,000 small businesses in 30 countries.
— Grants up to $10,000 are available to small businesses to help prevent closure, through the Governor’s Strategic Reserve Fund. Contact EDASC at office@skagit.org.
— The Skagit Community Foundation has created a Skagit Valley Disaster Relief Fund to help nonprofits and charitable organizations address impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit skagitcf.org for information on how to apply.
— Social Justice Fund Northwest is offering rapid response grants of up to $2,000.
Utilities
— Cascade Natural Gas announced it will not disconnect customers for nonpayment, and will work with customers on payment plans.
— Puget Sound Energy announced it will not disconnect customers and will work with them on payment plans and new bill due dates.
— The Skagit Public Utility District has suspended water shut-offs due to delinquent payments.
Assistance for workers
— The state Employment Security Department (ESD) has created emergency rules to support workers impacted by COVID-19. For example, workers who are laid off or have their hours reduced, or who choose to isolate or quarantine as a result of exposure to COVID, among other scenarios, may be eligible for benefits.
— The federal stimulus package may expand unemployment insurance, including an additional $600 a week up to four months, extension of benefits for an additional 13 weeks, and assistance to individuals, such as gig workers, who might not qualify for regular unemployment benefits. The ESD is reviewing details of the benefits. Sign up for COVID action alerts at esd.wa.gov.
— The state offers a paid family & medical leave program for those who need to miss work due to illness or to care for a sick family member.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.