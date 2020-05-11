With the sun shining and possibly because some restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted by Gov. Jay Inslee, many areas of Skagit County were busy with activity over the weekend.
Vehicles lined Chuckanut Drive in areas with beach and trail access, particularly around the popular Oyster Dome trailhead. Some turned off the curvy roadway to drop in at the Taylor Shellfish Farms store on Samish Bay.
By noon Saturday, parking lots at Larrabee State Park were full and Skagit County’s Padilla Bay Shore Trail lot was nearly full. At Bay View State Park, several groups found places to picnic in the sand.
Lines formed at some local businesses, including outside Edison’s Bread Farm and Fir Island’s Snow Goose Produce.
Bread Farm floor manager Iris Collinge said the lifting of restrictions likely had little to do with the uptick in business.
“This town was packed Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” she said of Edison. “I think it had to do with the sunshine and Mother’s Day weekend. Bread Farm is a really important place to people, bread is important to people, and people really love our bread. When the sun is shining, people come here.”
Erika Fairman of Snow Goose Produce said while the state’s “Phase 1” reopening may have encouraged some to go out and explore, the sun routinely brings a boost for the food stand.
“Our business is so hyper weather dependent and it always has been even before COVID-19, so any sunny day that falls on Saturday or Sunday is going to be an increase in business for us,” Fairman said. “Overall, though, considering there has definitely been a little bit of an increase this last week, I think people are tired of sitting at home.”
Whatever the draw, dozens walked the waterfront and ventured in and out of shops in La Conner on Saturday afternoon. A similar scene unfolded in downtown Mount Vernon, where customers carried restaurant to-go bags and groups claimed tables along the Skagit Riverwalk.
