While people throughout the world are self-isolating, waiting for COVID-19 to subside and a vaccine to be developed, two Camano Island residents remember another pandemic: polio.
Betty Metz was part of the trial vaccines when she was young and later worked as a nurse with polio patients. Kristin Jensen contracted polio before the vaccine came out when she was 18 months old. Both have the experiences seared into their memories.
The polio and new corona viruses have similarities and differences. At first, people didn’t know much about either virus.
Metz, of Camano Island, remembers how it affected her life as a kid in grade school in 1945-46. From her perspective as a child, she wanted to go out and play, but the world outside was a dangerous place.
“When I was young, I couldn’t go to the swimming pool. Other young people did, and they got polio. It was a frightening time because they didn’t know what caused it, and they didn’t have a vaccine. But we got through it and we’ll get through this,” she said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Polio left some people with severe handicaps. It wasn’t unusual to see children with withered limbs or braces on their legs, Metz said.
March of Dimes
President Franklin D. Roosevelt had difficulty walking on his own after contracting polio. He founded the March of Dimes in 1938, which was boosted by radio and Hollywood.
“School children collected pennies, nickels and dimes. It was promoted as children helping children,” Metz said.
According to the March of Dimes, the organization helped fund Dr. Jonas Salk in leading the project to create a vaccine. Tested in a massive field trial in 1954 that involved 1.8 million schoolchildren known as “polio pioneers,” the Salk vaccine was licensed for use in April 1955.
Metz was one of those students who received the trial vaccine when she was a high school junior and senior. She lived in Hamilton, Montana, where her uncle’s cousin worked at the state public health service lab helping the effort to create the vaccine. The same lab is working on a vaccine now for COVID-19, she said.
Iron lung
In the late 1950s, Metz worked as a registered nurse. There were far fewer polio cases, but new cases came in as people who didn’t get the vaccine contracted the virus.
“I would take care of people who had polio in the old iron lungs,” Metz said. “They didn’t have ventilators at that point. They had these great big old machines that would take up half of the room. My heart just broke for them because of what they were having to go through.”
The patients would lie with their bodies sealed in a long cylinder with just their head sticking out. The cylinder maintained negative pressure and manually worked the lungs, basically breathing for the patient.
Polio patients couldn’t move and their skin tended to break down.
It was hard for nurses working with polio patients. They’d work through ports in the side, so the iron lung could maintain proper internal pressure to work the lungs, Metz said.
“It was heartbreaking, because by that time (scientists) had come up with a vaccine. I don’t believe (they patients) had been vaccinated,” Metz said.
Vaccine was too late for some
For another Camano Islander, the effects of polio have been a lifelong challenge.
Jensen contracted polio two years before the vaccine came out.
“My dad and I had polio at the same time,” she said. “I was a tiny little child.”
"I remember the headache and my dad holding me,” Jensen said.
She also remembers going up long flights of stairs in the original Swedish Hospital where she got a shot of penicillin, which was new. She said penicillin led to a lifetime of allergies, although she thinks it saved her life.
After contracting the disease, her father was never the same.
“He’d get terrible muscle cramps in the middle of the night, drink quinine and stomp his feet to get the pain out,” she said.
Jensen didn’t have the muscle issues of her father, but she was sickly. She had physical therapy, including at the YMCA pool, to help prevent such muscle issues.
As a lifeguard steadied a pole, she held on while kicking in the water. Though that helped, even now one side of her body is not as limber as the other.
“In junior high I had to think about every step to walk straight. I’d get in trouble for not standing up straight,” she said. “I clearly had a bunch of crookedness that I’ve had to deal with. One shoe would be all messed up. I only had one pair of shoes a year, so I had to teach myself to walk straight.”
She found out when she was 28 that she’d developed scoliosis, a sideways curvature of the spine. In spite of the challenges, she stayed positive.
“I wasn’t in an iron lung or anything, thank God,” she said. “From that first experience, it changed my whole entire life. A serious disease can make you more aware and certainly grateful,” she said.
Staying safe
Jensen is taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. She’s lucky she has a gardening job, working alone “in quarantine paradise.”
She said having something such as COVID-19 can cause people to lose their whole health.
“Do anything you can to avoid it,” she said.
Metz sees some of the same behaviors today as she did decades ago.
“There was a lot of fear back then as well as now. We certainly didn’t have the information — daily updates, hourly updates. You had to wait for the newspaper to come out. There was a lot of uncertainty,” Metz said.
Back then, some people didn’t believe in vaccines, like today’s anti-vaxxers, she said. Some didn't think the disease was so bad.
It’s different if you’ve seen it with your own eyes, she said.
“It was quite a terror throughout the world. It caused a number of deaths, and it caused lifelong incapacitation for people, and crippling aftereffects for many,” Metz said. “Deny at your own risk.
“If people put on their thinking caps, and look at the facts, they would say I’m going to stay home, do social distancing and protect my loved ones and others.”
