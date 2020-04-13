Those interested in the cleanup of the former March Point Landfill will have a few extra days to make their thoughts known on the project.
The state Department of Ecology has extended the comment period, originally scheduled to have closed last week, to Friday.
Cheryl Ann Bishop, communications manager with Ecology’s Toxics Cleanup Program, said the department was asked for the period to be extended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comment is being sought on a draft cleanup action plan, a draft public participation plan and several other documents. They’re all related to the effort to clean up the site of the former landfill — and later, a sawmill — that operated for more than two decades on the southwest shore of Padilla Bay in Anacortes.
Those usages left years’ worth of household, commercial and industrial waste, and wood waste at the site, the department said in a news release.
The site — also known as the Whitmarsh Landfill — is one of nine in the area selected for cleanup under the Puget Sound Initiative.
Site manager Arianne Fernandez said many of the comments so far have been concerned with wildlife.
“There’s a local great heron rookery next to the site, so we’re trying to be careful about how we do construction nearby ... most of the comments are about that,” Fernandez said. “The main concern is to mitigate noise as much as possible so we don’t disturb. We’ve been in conversation with local experts, and that’s part of the process.”
