The Skagit County Board of Commissioners wants federal COVID-19 relief funding to go to infrastructure, behavioral health and disaster preparedness.
In a meeting Wednesday with the county's lobbying firm — Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs — Paul Hoover, senior government affairs consultant, sought input from the commissioners on what kinds of things they would prioritize as Congress mulls a fifth aid package.
Hoover said the four previous aid packages have had fairly restrictive uses. With this next bill, he said his hope is that local governments have more discretion on how aid can be spent.
Hoover said supporting county public health efforts ought to be the first priority for federal funding, and fielded suggestions for any additional funding.
Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt said in the midst of this pandemic government can't forget about crises of addiction and mental health care.
"Everyone seems to have forgotten about the opioid crisis," he said. "COVID (is) the fire on the porch, but the house is burning down."
Further, as people isolate themselves in their homes, lose their jobs or get cut off from things such as therapy or support groups, he expects things such as addiction, domestic abuse and suicide to climb.
Behavioral health resources will be crucial as society recovers from the pandemic, and he suggested investment in infrastructure be targeted there.
In terms of infrastructure, Dahlstedt said investment in shovel-ready projects will help create jobs for the construction industry, which had essentially been shuttered by Gov. Jay Inslee's pandemic restrictions.
Considering the county is looking at relocating its fairgrounds, he said leadership should consider a new location that could serve multiple uses, including as an evacuation or emergency center.
He said the county could also use help to better prepare for the next disaster.
Dahlstedt said government always seems to have trillions of dollars to fix a disaster, but doesn't seem to have the money to prevent one.
Hoover said aid could potentially be used to pay for basic expenses, as efforts to limit the spread of the virus have drastically reduced county sales tax revenue that typically pays such expenses.
Commissioner Lisa Janicki said emergency motel vouchers during the pandemic have been effective at getting a portion of the county's homeless population off the street. She suggested additional funding go toward some kind of housing effort.
