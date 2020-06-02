Skagit County manufacturing company Ferris Robin is making a piece of equipment that will help the U.S. armed forces safely bring home service members who have contracted COVID-19.
The restraint nets will be used in Delta Flight Products hospital-care pods, which are prefabricated 40-foot long, negative-pressure containers that attach inside military transport aircraft.
“This has been a cool project,” said Robin Carpenter, owner and president of Robin Ferris, which specializes in the production of airline curtains, mattresses, cushions, bags, harnesses, floor mats and straps.
The company has an ongoing relationship with Delta and Delta Flight Products, and held contracts with the company before the COVID-19 pandemic. Those contracts, along with most others, were canceled.
But then came the need for restraint nets 16 inches wide and 87 inches tall that are designed to keep those both prone and seated safe during flight.
“They reached out to us and we were able to jump right in and get this prototype complete, and we are now in full production,” Carpenter said. “It was not a big stretch for us.”
Each pod can transport up to 28 individuals, including medical staff, and keeps flight crews and others on board the aircraft isolated from the virus.
Though patients can sit in the pod, it can also be configured to carry eight litters.
“At the end of the pod, there is a little room where the medical staff can put on and take off their protective gear,” Carpenter said. “So it is really cool what they have done.”
Carpenter said it was about two weeks from the day the contract was awarded to when Ferris Robin had a prototype. Her company has orders for about 25 of the restraint nets.
“We use this type of webbing on quite of bit of other projects,” Carpenter said. “So we had it on hand.”
It takes about 30 minutes to construct a single restraint net that has a load capacity rating of 2,500 pounds. That time includes an in-house inspection.
“Hopefully, they will never really have to use them,” Carpenter said. “Because if they did, it would mean a plane was really in a nose dive. You don’t want that.”
