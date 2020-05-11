CONWAY — Since kids can’t come to her for story time, Conway School District paraeducator Holly Gildnes is taking story time to them.
“I just felt like going to their homes and making that connection with students again,” said Gildnes. “I just bring a chair and a blanket, and I just do story time with them.”
The idea wasn’t hers, Gildnes said. She heard about educators in California doing it and decided to adapt it to her own students, which are mostly kindergartners.
While there are plenty of online reading activities being uploaded during the pandemic, the socially distant story time provides another option for families, especially for those with students who are missing their teachers.
“Anything extra that we can provide for families right now,” she said. “We’re getting reports from kids who miss school terribly.”
Parents, even those with children older than kindergarten, can sign up for the story time on the district’s library website. After coordinating a time with Gildnes, she’ll meet with the children — 6 feet apart — and read to them.
It’s a lesson she learned herself from conducting home visits when she worked for Head Start, she said.
“The kids, when you come to their home, they get really excited to see you,” she said. “You really get a piece of what the family is like as well.”
It’s just one way the district hopes to continue to connect with its students. Like Gildnes, other paraeducators are reaching out to students to make sure they see a friendly face and know that they’re missed, she said.
“Any connection we can make with them is what we want to do,” she said.
The district is also providing curbside pickup for families trying to access school library resources.
Families can do that on the school’s website as well, and then the books will be packaged and set outside for pickup.
As an avid reader herself, Gildnes said she hopes students get excited about reading, especially since other libraries are closed.
“If I can make other readers like that, I will do everything possible to make it happen,” she said.
