MOUNT VERNON — After sending first responders and heath care workers through its drive-thru coronavirus testing site last week, Skagit County opened the site Monday to the general public.
“It ran very smoothly today,” said Bronlea Mishler, spokesperson for the county’s Unified Command. “Everyone was very pleased with how it went. A lot of that is due to the work we did last week.”
Located in the parking lot of McIntyre Hall on the Skagit Valley College campus in Mount Vernon, the site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to those exhibiting mild COVID-19 symptoms and who have registered at skagitcounty.net/coronavirus.
“It went very well,” said Jennifer Young, a Sedro-Woolley School District nurse who was stationed inside the testing tent. “I was excited about the collaboration between all the different people involved. Doctors, nurses, no matter their backgrounds, where they were from, everyone worked well together. Everyone was there to help.”
In four days last week, the county conducted 213 tests at the site.
There were 193 people tested Monday.
“Thus far, the website looks great,” Mishler said. “No major issues or changes.”
For those who had registered online, it took about 15 minutes Monday from the time they entered the lot to when they exited.
“We were getting through the tests in about two minutes,” Young said. “Most had registered online. There wasn’t much waiting.”
And the response from many getting tested?
“People were extremely appreciative,” Young said. “We had a ton of people say thank you for what we were doing. People were obviously very grateful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.