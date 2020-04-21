MOUNT VERNON — Drive-thru testing for the coronavirus is underway at Skagit Valley College.
Testing began Tuesday in the parking lot of McIntyre Hall and will continue through Friday for first responders and health care workers.
The testing site will be open to the general public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Monday for those who register on the Skagit County Public Health website.
“We plan to have the website registration up and running by Friday,” said Bronlea Mishler, spokesperson for the county’s unified emergency response team. “That way, all the paperwork — proper identification, insurance information, registration number — is complete by the time an individual arrives here.”
The website will also have a robust FAQ section explaining who should be tested and what steps to follow after test results are received.
“The plan is to have it all online by Friday,” Mishler said. “We want to help people out as much as possible and to answer their questions. Then be ready to go on Monday.”
Skagit County Director of Public Health Jennifer Johnson said this type of testing is important.
“If we are going to have any chance of stopping the spread of the virus, we have to be able to identify the positive cases, put those individuals into quarantine/isolation, then investigate who those individuals have come into contact with. Testing is where it all starts,” she said.
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said in a call with reporters Tuesday afternoon that an aid package passed by the Senate later in the day includes funds for testing and for hospitals. The bulk of the aid package will replenish an exhausted small business loan program.
Murray said the country still has a long ways to go before it can test 500,000 people a day and safely reopen businesses and schools.
“Our testing capacity is nowhere near where we need it to be to start opening things up again,” she said. “... We have to make sure testing is fast, free, everywhere and effective.”
While a single testing tent was open Tuesday, the site will double in size as the number of those getting tested increases.
The drive-thru tests rely on self-swab nasal specimens, and nurses walk those being tested through the procedure.
“It’s so much safer for all involved,” said registered nurse Katherine Chapman. “There is much less chance for transmission.”
Mishler said the first couple of days of testing is about working out the kinks in order to make testing of the general public as smooth as possible.
“We hope to be able to test 100 people per day,” Mishler said. “We might do less, we might be able to do more. But the initial target number is 100.”
Mishler said the support the county has received from the community and the college has helped immensely.
“It’s been amazing,” she said. “We at the Department of Emergency Management are always prepared. We don’t ever create anything from scratch. But having this location offered up to us for use and to have volunteers allows us to work as smooth as possible.”
— Reporter Jacqueline Allison contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.