Skagit County Public Health began taking appointments again for COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday morning.
According to Public Health's website, appointments are being offered for next week. Vaccinations are being given at the Skagit County Fairgrounds in Mount Vernon.
The number of appointments available is dependent on how many doses of the vaccine the county will receive next week.
Appointments can be made by going to skagitcounty.net and clicking on “vaccine and vaccination site information” or by calling 360-416-1500 Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The vaccine is currently available to health care workers, first responders, those 65 and older, and those 50 and older who live in multigenerational homes.
