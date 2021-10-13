Skagit County has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 cases and 100 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
According to a news release from Skagit County Public Health, the county surpassed the 100-death mark on Friday and the 10,000-case mark on Saturday.
“This is an upsetting milestone for the County," county Public Heath Director Jennifer Johnson said in the release.
The numbers of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rivaling the worst seen since the pandemic began 20 months ago, with the virus spreading quickly among the unvaccinated.
According to state Department of Health data, the county's most up-to-date case rate is 666 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period — meaning COVID-19 is spreading faster than ever.
While lower than its all-time high in September, hospitalizations too are dangerously high, according to the release. State data shows a rate of 13 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents over the prior week.
And while preliminary county data indicates the surge could be on the decline, it's too early to tell whether this trend will continue, according to the release.
"We want to encourage people to continue to do their part to curb the spread of COVID-19, to mask up, and get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Johnson said.
The vaccines are extremely effective at reducing the severity of COVID-19 infection, the release states.
As of Tuesday, 68.5% of eligible county residents — those 12 years of age and older — are vaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. This trails the statewide rate of 70.7%.
Vaccines are available for free and without an appointment at a number of pharmacies and vaccine clinics, such as the county-run site at the Skagit County Fairgrounds.
