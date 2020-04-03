BURLINGTON — Skagit County has leased the Motel 6 in Burlington to use as a temporary COVID-19 quarantine center for those without a safe place to isolate themselves.
The entire 35-room motel will be used to house those who need to isolate, but either don't have stable housing or live with someone who has a compromised immune system, said Bronlea Mishler, spokesperson for the county's unified emergency response team.
"We need to make sure if they have to quarantine or isolate, that there's a safe place to do so," she said.
The leasing of the motel is covered by a recent $526,000 grant from the state Department of Commerce that was awarded so the county could find a place for the homeless or otherwise displaced people to isolate.
Providing a location for those who have no safe place to isolate helps reduce the spread of the virus, and keeps hospital beds open for those with acute symptoms, Mishler said.
The county will pay $75,000 a month for use of the motel for a minimum of two months, according to the contract signed Monday.
With experts predicting the peak of coronavirus infections to hit in late April, Mishler said the county needs to take every precaution to minimize the spread.
She said the motel met the county's needs, by having separate entrances and bathrooms, which reduce the chances of accidental contact.
"When that peak comes, we're better prepared to respond," Mishler said.
Skagit County Public Health will screen applicants, and will check in daily with the those staying at the motel. Those who need to isolate will stay for about 14 days to ensure they aren't contagious.
Security will be on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Mishler said, and motel staff will be there to help residents with food or other needs.
