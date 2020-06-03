After a request from the state for more information, Skagit County Public Health leadership expects a ruling as soon as Thursday on its application to move into Phase 2 of the governor's Safe Start plan.
Howard Leibrand, the county health officer, said the state asked for more information on the county's COVID-19 contact tracing system and more on what it plans to do for higher-risk residents. He said his team submitted the requested information about 4 p.m. today.
County leaders applied Monday to enter Phase 2. The four-phase Safe Start plan promotes a gradual reopening for the state economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a news conference this afternoon, Gov. Jay Inslee said the state Department of Health was reviewing Skagit County's application, along with five other counties that have applied to move to Phase 2. Six counties that are currently in Phase 2 have applied to move on to Phase 3, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.