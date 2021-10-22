With federal approval having been given Thursday for booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, the county-run vaccination and testing site at the Skagit County Fairgrounds is preparing to administer the shots.
County spokesperson Danica Sessions said as is now being done with the Pfizer boosters, the fairgrounds site will be giving the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters by appointment only, once they become available.
The expanding booster shot eligibility came Thursday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though Sessions said Skagit County must wait for state approval, which will likely come Monday.
Those who were given the Moderna vaccine are eligible for a booster if they got their second shot more than six months ago and are at least 65 or are at least 18 with certain underlying medical conditions or live or work in a high-risk setting.
Those who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster as long as they're over 18, and got their shot at least two months ago.
CDC rules also allow for mixing vaccines, meaning people can choose which of the vaccines they want for their booster.
Sessions said the county has had 25 appointment slots for boosters, and doesn't plan to increase that number. Instead, staff are preparing for approval of the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is expected soon, she said.
“We're not going to increase our booster capacity, just to pull it back in a couple weeks,” Sessions said.
She encouraged anyone who is eligible to seek out a booster, but said they should check availability at a local pharmacy or health care provider first to preserve capacity at the fairgrounds site.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.