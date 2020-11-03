New COVID-19 cases in Skagit County are climbing after several days of relatively little change.
Over the course of four days, the county has recorded one new death, two new hospitalizations and 43 new cases of COVID-19.
Twenty-two new cases were reported on Sunday alone, the largest increase in a single day since Aug. 1, according to data on the county website.
County Health Officer Howard Leibrand said nearly all of Sunday's cases came from three or four households, meaning the day's increase isn't necessarily indicative of community spread.
Once one person in a home contracts the virus, it's nearly impossible to avoid spreading it to others, he said.
With Thanksgiving approaching, Leibrand reminded members of extended families to keep their distance from one another, and if they must gather for the holiday wear masks when not eating.
"When you get together, do it wisely," he said.
In total, 25 county residents have died as a result of the virus, and 106 cases have required hospitalization, according to county data.
According to the state's COVID-19 risk assessment dashboard, Skagit County has reported 57.3 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period — well below the statewide rate of 117.5 cases per 100,000 residents.
However state data operates on a 10-day lag, meaning the marked increase in cases over the recent days is not captured in this number.
