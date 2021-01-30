COVID-19 vaccination appointments available through Skagit County Public Health filled up quickly Saturday morning.
The county opened up registration for vaccinations in the morning and by noon all appointments for next week had been taken.
The soonest that new appointments will be available through Public Health is noon Friday, Feb. 5. Those appointments at the Skagit County Fairgrounds in Mount Vernon will be for the week of Feb. 8.
The number of appointments available is dependent on how many doses of the vaccine the county receives each week.
Meanwhile, an announcement about when vaccine appointments will resume at Island Hospital will be made Monday, and Skagit Regional Health is not taking appointments as it makes its way though a wait-list of 18,000.
The vaccine is currently available to health care workers, first responders, those 65 and older, and those 50 and older who live in multigenerational homes.
